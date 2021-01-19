Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $19.86 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,275,988 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

