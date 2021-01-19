Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

NYSE EXP opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

