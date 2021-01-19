EagleX Price Down 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EagleX has a market capitalization of $12,240.80 and $752.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00045094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00116137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00073532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00248147 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,884.25 or 0.95707407 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

