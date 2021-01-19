easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 897.45 ($11.73).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 25.72 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 841.72 ($11.00). The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,395. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 651.95.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.