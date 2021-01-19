Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $123.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Eaton by 897.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.