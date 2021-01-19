Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Receives $51.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,464 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,405,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,408,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 45.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

