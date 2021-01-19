Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,340. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

