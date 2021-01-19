Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

EXG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 17,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

