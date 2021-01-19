eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

