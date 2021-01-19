Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,252,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $38.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

