Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $119,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,732,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,260,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

