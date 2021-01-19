Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 54,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,769. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.