eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.2 days.

eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. eDreams ODIGEO has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

