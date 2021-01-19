EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang stock traded up $21.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 8,337,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -383.69. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Equities research analysts expect that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.