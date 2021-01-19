Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of EKSO opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

