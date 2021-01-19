Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. 2,794,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,441. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

