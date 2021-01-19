Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of EGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,432. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

