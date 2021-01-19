Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.59.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

