Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 2,692,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,260. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

