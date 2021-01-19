Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $158.06 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00014446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $158.06 million and $427,566.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.30 or 0.00534306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.74 or 0.03904163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

