Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 8,826 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $22,591,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,060. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56.

