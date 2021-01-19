Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0006

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $55,686.75 and approximately $228,126.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00515325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.00 or 0.03836866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.