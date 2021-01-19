Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.92. 23,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 64,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 59,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.