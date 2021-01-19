Emily M. Leproust Sells 10,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $1,843,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,674,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWST traded up $24.14 on Tuesday, hitting $205.49. 1,054,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,621. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.