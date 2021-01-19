Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.65. Encision shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Encision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

