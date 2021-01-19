Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELEZY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $$14.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. Endesa has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.8606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

