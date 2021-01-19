Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Enel Américas stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 123.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.