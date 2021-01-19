Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

ENRFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Enerflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF stock remained flat at $$5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.