Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is SL Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 3.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 421.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 755,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 27,512,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,439,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.