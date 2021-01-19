Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 638,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $104.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

