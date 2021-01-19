Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

NYSE ETM opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

