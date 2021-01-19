Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 71,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

