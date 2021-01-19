Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.10.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$121.69 on Monday. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

