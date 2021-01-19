Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 2,090,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.