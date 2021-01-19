Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,647 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,801,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity Residential by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

