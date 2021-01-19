Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,782 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Essent Group worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.