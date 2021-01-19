Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 5,688.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 741,236 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $17,314,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,543,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

