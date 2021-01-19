EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.