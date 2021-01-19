ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,184,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.19. 4,978,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $174.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

