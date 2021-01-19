Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,267.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $198,986.48 and $13,267.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.02 or 0.03869157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,072,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,042,762 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

