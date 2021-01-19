Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $93.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $12.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

