Evedo Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $573,127.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

