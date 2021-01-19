Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Everi stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,265. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everi by 11.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

