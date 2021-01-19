Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Exceed shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,200 shares changing hands.

Exceed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDSFF)

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps.

