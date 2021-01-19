Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.73. 1,512,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,445. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

