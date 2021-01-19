Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 671,267 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 671,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,854,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

