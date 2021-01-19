Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of HUYA worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,340. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

