Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 449.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.65. The company has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

