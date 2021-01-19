Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $8.29 Million in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.48% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,964. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.