Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $13,521,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.